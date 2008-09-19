Former What Not To Wear presenter Trinny Woodall must have been as impressed as other guests that her friend could pull off a similar look to one she first debuted 14 years ago. Elizabeth's choice of outfit at this week's fundraiser echoed her famous appearance at Hugh Grant's premiere in 1994
The model-turned-businesswoman was the most talked about invitee at Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana's benefit for Women's Aid
19 SEPTEMBER 2008
In a plunging, sequinned black couture number that hugged her va-va-voom curves, Elizabeth brought back memories of her 1994 appearance at a film premiere on the arm of her then-boyfriend Hugh Grant.
This week, though, media-savvy Elizabeth was giving welcome publicity to hosts Gordon Ramsay and Tana, who organise the soiree annually to benefit the charity Women's Aid.