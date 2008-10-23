David Walliams clearly appeals to model Eva's sense of humour, as the pair share a joke together at the charity evening
Photo: © Rex
Lily with British designer Giles Deacon, whose striking creations she frequently wears
Photo: © Rex
Along with his comic partner Matt Lucas, David Walliams has recently picked up a new following in the States with his show Little Britain USA. And this week he proved just how international his appeal is as he had Czech beauty Eva Herzigova in gales of laughter at a charity bash.
The Surrey-born star and Eva – who welcomed son George with partner Gregorio Marsiaj last year – laughed and joked together as they joined fellow famous faces including Lily Allen and racing driver Jenson Button in London for a bash in aid of the Elton John foundation.
While the Rocket Man was unable to make it, his long-term partner David Furnish stepped in to serve as host, spending the evening catching up with the guests who included fashion designers Giles Deacon and Ozwald Boeteng.