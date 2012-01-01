The 64-year-old journalist has stepped down from the show over concerns he would go on to win it. "Even for me that would be a joke too far," he says Photo: © BBC Click on photo to enlarge

Shock as John Sergeant waltzes away from 'Strictly Come Dancing'



John Sergeant has hung up his dancing shoes. The former political journalist has quit Strictly Come Dancing following criticism that his continued inclusion in the show has turned it into a joke.



"The trouble is that there is now a real danger that I might win the competition," said the 64-year-old as he made the announcement on Wednesday. "Even for me that would be a joke too far."



Since the series launched John has waltzed his way into the hearts of viewers. And, despite being criticised by judges and placed in the bottom two of the competition, he was repeatedly rescued by members of the public who voted for him to remain on the show.



A survey of 3,000 viewers this week revealed almost half backed the former BBC correspondent just to upset the judges.