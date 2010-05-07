Elin Nordegren back on American soil as attention turns to her future with Tiger
The 30-year-old beauty touched down in Florida on Thursday with Sam, three, and one-year-old Charlie following a fortnight in her native Sweden.
Spending time in the European country is important to family-orientated Elin; it is still the home of her parents, mum Barbro Holmberg and dad Thomas.
And, in the light of Elin's ongoing personal troubles, mother and daughter spent plenty of time together during the holiday.
After initially heading to her own residence in Stockholm, Elin left the capital and headed north to her mum's apartment in Gavle.
Symbolically, she made the journey in time for the Swedish holiday of Valborg – held on the last day of April to celebrate the arrival of spring – perhaps signalling a fresh start for the blonde beauty.
It is being widely reported that Elin has decided to divorce her husband of five years after Tiger admitted to numerous affairs during their marriage, and a friend of the couple has claimed that they have officially separated.
But whatever happens in their marriage, the former model has made her priorities clear.
"The next few months will be very interesting in the life of Elin and Tiger Woods," a source told a US magazine. "Despite all the gossip, the most important thing to Elin is the fate of her children."