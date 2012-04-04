﻿

Domestic goddess Victoria Beckham serves up sweet treats for Easter

hellomagazine.com

Pop star, award-winning fashion designer and mother-of-four – Victoria Beckham’s talents are seemingly endless.

Now the 37-year-old can add domestic goddess to the list.

She took to Twitter to show off her newly baked culinary delights – some intricately-decorated cupcakes.

 

"Easter cup cakes with Romeo and Harper! So cute! X vb," the accompanying caption read.

Last month, Posh tweeted a picture of a patriotic spread she'd made for Romeo and Cruz's International Food Day at school.

"Just finished cooking! Very proud to be British!! X vb," she tweeted.

