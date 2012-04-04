Domestic goddess Victoria Beckham serves up sweet treats for Easter

hellomagazine.com
Victoria Beckham news: The 37-year-old posted a picture of her Easter cupcakes on Twitter
Pop star, award-winning fashion designer and mother-of-four – Victoria Beckham’s talents are seemingly endless.
Now the 37-year-old can add domestic goddess to the list.
She took to Twitter to show off her newly baked culinary delights – some intricately-decorated cupcakes.
"Easter cup cakes with Romeo and Harper! So cute! X vb," the accompanying caption read.
Last month, Posh tweeted a picture of a patriotic spread she'd made for Romeo and Cruz's International Food Day at school.
"Just finished cooking! Very proud to be British!! X vb," she tweeted.