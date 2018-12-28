Celebrity Daily Edit: Karen Clifton reflects on tough year and Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - video
Your daily celeb scoop in one place
In today's Daily Edit we learn that Sarah Ferguson is launching a very exciting project in the New Year. Strictly's Karen Clifton reflects on her tough year, in which she announced her split from husband Kevin. And we also find out why the royal family go big on Christmas Eve and not on Christmas Day. All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO: