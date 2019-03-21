Celebrity daily edit: Prince Haakon's action-packed day out, Emma Willis' romantic post - video
In today's Daily Edit we head over to Norway to see Prince Haakon in action man mode - chopping wood and skiing! We see what Prince Harry had to say to school children yesterday about why his wife was absent from the outing. Plus we see a rare romantic post about her husband from Emma Willis. And we find out why financial expert Martin Lewis refuses to participate in 'Strictly Come Dancing'.. All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
