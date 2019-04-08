Celebrity daily edit: Prince Hisahito starts new school, Princess Tessy of Luxembourg interview - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we join the Japanese royals as they get set for a new era - as Prince Hisahito starts a new school and Prince Naruhito gears up to be the next Emperor. We also see who attended the Olivier Awards with the Duchess of Cornwall. Plus we speak with Princess Tessy of Luxembourg. And we find out who Richard Madeley drew comparisons with while filling in for Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW