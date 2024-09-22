Holly Willoughby moves out of £3m London home following kidnap plot

Former This Morning host Holly Willoughby has reportedly moved out of her £3 million London home just months after a man was jailed for plotting to kidnap her.

Removal vans were spotted outside the star's property earlier this week. Holly, 43, and her family had lived in their beautiful six-bedroom home for over ten years.

© GoffPhotos.com Removal vans were pictured outside Holly's London home

It's believed that Holly is seeking a fresh start following her harrowing ordeal. Back in July, security guard Gavin Plumb was charged with plotting to kidnap, rape and murder Holly.

© GoffPhotos.com The star has reportedly moved out of her family home

He was given a life sentence at Chelmsford Crown Court with a minimum term of 16 years.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Holly is best known for presenting This Morning

The security guard, who had purchased what he believed to be chloroform and metal cable ties, had been planning the kidnap for over two years and attempted to enlist the help of someone online who he believed to be an accomplice, but was actually an undercover detective.

He was arrested on 4 October 2023, with Holly later resigning from This Morning less than a week later. At the time, she shared a statement which read: "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.

"To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together."

© Shutterstock Holly quit This Morning in October 2023

She finished by adding: "Richard and Judy said 'we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers'. It's been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family. I will miss you all so much. Holly."

Holly's reported move comes after she surprised fans at the National Television Awards earlier this month.

During the glitzy event, Holly presented the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, before later reuniting with a cluster of her former co-stars including the likes of Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary.

© Getty Images The presenter rocked a sculpted rhinestone gown at the NTAs

For her big comeback, the TV star donned a slinky metallic dress from KolchagovBarba Couture complete with a corseted bodice and a side split.

She spruced up her look with strappy sandals, sparkling earrings and a slick of glossy pink lipstick.

During the event, the crowd were quick to express their support by sweetly chanting her name and calling out: "We love you Holly."