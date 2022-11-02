Ninja's 11-in-1 Smart Cooker is an air fryer and beyond - and it’s 30% off right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Air fryers are definitely trending right now - we’re all wanting to cook healthier and save money on energy bills – and Ninja is one of the most sought after brands out there.

RELATED: The Ninja Food Air Fryer is in the Amazon Prime Day sale

So we were thrilled to discover that Ninja's Foodi 11-in-1 Smart Multi-Cooker, which is not just an air fryer, but also a pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer and more, is priced at under £200 ($180) in the Amazon sale.

MORE: 16 best air fryers with top reviews in 2022: From Ninja to Salter

SHOP: This portable mini-Crockpot makes lunchtime a snap - and it's on sale

Shoppers are raving about the kitchen gadget, which boasts a 6L capacity, sufficient to cook for up to four people. The multi-cooker has earned a 4.7-star overall rating, with a perfect 5-star score for flavour – and some fans have even given up using their ovens!

NINJA Foodi 11-in-1 Multi-Cooker, was £279.99 now £199.99 / $179.95, Amazon

The Ninja Foodi can help you save up to 65% on your energy bill, pressure cooks 70% faster than traditional methods, and allows you to cook with up to 75% less fat - what's not to love?

One of the nearly 5,000 shoppers who gave the Ninja Smart Cooker a five-star rating said it was “absolutely amazing”.

“There is absolutely nothing to dislike about this as it is absolutely FANTASTIC. It’s an absolute godsend, who needs an oven!!! Yes it does cost a bit but you 100% save in the long run. If you're thinking of getting one then please do , you won’t regret it.”

Another noted: “Got this because I wanted an air fryer but my kitchen is small and I didn't have space for both appliances,” they said. “This works well for me as I'm a singleton and now don't have to put the oven on.”

Weighing the pros and cons, another shopper said: “Wow. Only one downside to this piece of equipment so I’ll get that over with first … it’s heavy. Now all the good. Cooks food amazingly and it’s very easy to use. Instructions and recipes are brilliantly simple.

"Never cooked a chicken as tender as what came out of this Ninja. The pot and crisper are extremely easy to clean just a quick wipe over with a soft cloth. Can’t wait to try more of the great recipes.”

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.