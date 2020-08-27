Holly Willoughby would LOVE this new Kate Middleton-style high street dress It's got the royal edge…

It won't be long before Holly Willoughby is back on our screens hosting This Morning, and our attention has turned to what her first #HWStyle Instagram post will be!

Of course, the star loves her elegant midi dresses with puff sleeves, not to mention taking inspiration from the Duchess of Cambridge - so we've spotted a gorgeous new dress that we reckon she'd love.

Wilma dress, £149, Ghost

New in at Ghost, this gorgeous satiny crepe dress has that royally-approved button-up silhouette and pretty balloon sleeves - not to mention the gorgeous sky blue shade. Swoon.

Costing £149, the tea dress could be a shoe-in for a This Morning appearance any time soon, we think! Holly is set to return on 1 September after her annual summer break, and we can't wait to see what her loyal stylist Angie Smith has chosen for her first day back.

Kate loves button up dresses

Duchess Kate and Holly are known to share a similar taste in fashion, and often opt for similar brands and designers such as Ghost, L.K.Bennett, Suzannah and Beulah London.

Lola dress, £129, Ghost

In fact, Kate recently stepped out in a printed midi dress that Holly sported on This Morning back in October 2019. The Beulah 'Shalini' dress featured the contrast collar detail that both style stars love - and in fact, there's another similar Ghost star that gives a familiar look.

The 'Lola' dress features the same white collar and a pretty blue floral print - who will wear it first?

