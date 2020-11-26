Christine Lampard's ravishing red Mango dress features the chicest print

Christine Lampard is fast-becoming a fashion icon, and the Loose Women star decided to take a walk on the wild side for her latest appearance on the show. Returning to the panel on Thursday, the mum-of-one opted for a red and black snake print dress from Mango, and it's in the Black Friday sale!

Christine's Mango dress is so chic

Reduced from £49.99, this statement midi features a rounded neck, long puffed sleeves and a waist-cinching printed belt. It's still available to shop in UK sizes 6-12 but we'd recommend acting fast, after Christine's Loose Women appearance we predict a sellout!

Flowy printed dress, reduced from £49.99 to £39.99, Mango

A figure-flattering design ideal for the office, this ravishing red number can also double up as a glamorous date night dress! Colour coordinate your new purchase with red heels and a matching clutch bag for a formal feel. Looking for something more casual? Box fresh trainers or wintery knee-high boots should do the trick.

Not sure how to style your hair and makeup? Take a leaf out of Christine's book. The presenter kept all eyes on her vibrant frock by wearing her brunette hair down in soft, loose curls. As for her makeup, she kept her complexion natural and dewy, opting for a brown smokey eye complete with voluminous lashes, a delicate pink blush and a bold red lipstick to match – so glam.

Christine loves wearing bright colours

Christine regularly wows fans with her desk-to-daywear ensembles and earlier this month she stepped out in the dreamiest rainbow dress from Hush. Bringing a pop of colour to our screens, the TV star's multi-coloured midi featured a retro floral print, cropped blouson sleeves and a plunging V-shaped neckline. It even had a special meaning behind it as according to the brand, it draws inspiration from artist Phyllida Barlow's mood-lifting use of colour.

After a bleak year, the one thing we could all do with is a mood boost, and Christine's colourful outfits are doing just that! We can't wait to see what she wears next.

