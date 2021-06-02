Cat Deeley wows viewers in the dreamiest summer dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Covering for Lorraine Kelly over half term, Cat Deeley has been presenting the hit breakfast show this week, and fans are loving her outfits. Stepping out in a white and yellow floral dress on Wednesday, the TV star turned to one of the Duchess of Cambridge's go-to labels – Me+Em – for her latest appearance.

Cat has been covering for Lorraine over half term

Teaming her summery midi with matching heels, Cat wore her glossy blonde tresses down in loose curls and kept her makeup natural and dewy. Dusting her eyes in a pale gold eyeshadow complete with a subtle lick of mascara, rosy blusher and a soft pink gloss, the presenter looked absolutely stunning.

Floral Dress, £250, Me+Em

Priced at £250, Cat's silky smock dress is still available to shop but we'd recommend acting fast, it's selling like hotcakes. Crafted from lightweight cotton, the floaty balloon sleeves and frilled hems add a fun and flirty feel – just imagine how chic it would look paired with espadrille wedges and statement earrings.

Want to recreate her look for less? If you're searching for a more affordable alternative, Monsoon has you covered. The brand's 'Zuri' dress is adorned in a similar white and yellow print, and at £39 it's a total bargain! Ideal for heatwave weather, once you've slipped on this cool and floaty design, add box-fresh trainers and sunglasses before heading out for a day in the sunshine.

Zuri Printed Dress, £39, Monsoon

Me+Em has long been a celebrity favourite brand, with Cat Deeley, Jane Moore, Naga Munchetty and more appearing on-screen in the label's designs, but it's also a big hit with the royals.

VIDEO: Cat Deeley films inside new London home

Just last week, Kate Middleton donned the most glamorous pink dress from Me+Em for a very special reason. The royal, who invited little Mila Sneddon and her family to the Queen's official Edinburgh home, had promised the five-year-old weeks earlier, that she would wear Mila's favourite colour – pink – on their next meeting.

