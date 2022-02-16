Here's what Molly-Mae Hague had to say about PrettyLittleThing and sustainability

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

At 22 years of age, Molly-Mae Hague is categorically 'killing it'. After building a 6.2 million strong following on social media following her Love Island debut, the influencer has gone on to work with some of the world's largest brands, including Starbucks, BeautyWorks and PrettyLittleThing, of which she became Creative Director in 2021.

Molly-Mae has just dropped her latest edit with PLT, and with an impressive size-inclusive UK 4 - UK 30 range, it's hard not to love the chic satins, elevated colourways and statement prints that form her third capsule collection.

Molly-Mae photographed wearing beige dress from her PLT collection

Yet, with 85% of textile waste ending up in landfills and the fashion industry drastically contributing to climate change, many think it's time to break up with fast fashion for good. "We don't work on these pieces for them to be throwaway fashion. We want people to love these garments and wear them constantly," the PLT creative told HELLO!.

"It's hugely important for us to give sustainability the same amount of energy we give to our diversity and inclusivity movement going forward," Molly-Mae continued.

Read on to hear Molly-Mae's take on the future of sustainable fashion at PrettyLittleThing.

PLT has promised all their materials will be 'sustainably sourced' by 2025, what are you doing as Creative Director to support this?

"We're so lucky at PLT to have incredible experts in each area of the brand, and we have a huge sustainability team that are working day in, day out," says Molly-Mae.

Molly-Mae became Creative Director of PrettyLittleThing in 2021

"Sustainability is a huge movement right now, it's a huge topic and everyone's talking about it. The people who produce our garments and work on our collections don't work on these pieces for them to be throwaway fashion. We want people to love these garments and wear them constantly."

Does your collection focus more on timeless pieces or fast fashion trends?

"This collection most definitely is timeless," Molly-Mae revealed. "It's unlike anything we've ever done before. It's so elevated and these pieces are most definitely pieces I want girls to have in their wardrobes for months, even years on end."

Molly-Mae styles a corduroy cream suit from her new PLT collection

"We work hard on our socials to produce content that shows girls how to re-wear and re-style these pieces. I want to encourage people to wear an item five different ways, or even ten different ways."

PLT has been praised for championing diversity in its inclusive sizing and models, how important is it for the brand that sustainability receives the same amount of energy?

"It's hugely important for us to give sustainability the same amount of energy we give to our diversity and inclusivity movement moving forward," says Molly-Mae.

"We're actually working on PLT marketplace, which is basically going to be an app where girls can sell their pre-loved PLT pieces, as well as other items. We’ve been working on it now for over a year and I’ll be one of the first people to display how to use it," said the fashion influencer.

"We're encouraging sustainability hugely by recognising that if you fall out of love with an item, you don't have to throw it away, you can re-sell it and give someone else the opportunity to love that item. We're hoping it will really disrupt the fast fashion industry because people won't expect that from us," she revealed.

The influencer is launching a PLT resale app to encourage buying second-hand clothes

"I've obviously got hundreds of PLT pieces, and you physically can't wear them all! I'll definitely be selling on the marketplace and donating all my proceeds to charity."]

It’s understood that PrettyLittleThing has already begun internal testing of the app, and the service will first roll out in the UK early this summer, hopefully becoming available in the US and other markets around September or October.

What is PrettyLittleThing's sustainability pledge?

Until recently, PLT remained tight-lipped about its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. Yet the brand has since promised to "reduce the impact had on the environment and create a more sustainable future."

Their sustainability pledge promises to make clothes "smarter" and with "better materials, more sustainable design, less waste and packaging," as well as using organic and recycled materials.

How ethical is PrettyLittleThing?

Pretty Little Thing is owned by Boohoo Group PLC, which was accused of modern slavery in July 2020. An investigation by The Sunday Times unveiled that the company was paying their garment workers an hourly wage of £3.50 at a factory in Leicester – much lower than the minimum wage of £8.72 for those over 25.

Yet, since the findings, the brand has become far more transparent about its supply chains and donated £1 million to an independent Garment Workers Trust in Leicester, "so that any worker can get advice and access to grants if they need it."

Molly-Mae has been an ambassador for the fast-fashion brand since 2018

What's our hot take on PrettyLittleThing?

Dazed reported that thredUP’s 2020 report showed the secondhand market is set to hit $64 billion in the next five years, which will eventually overtake fast fashion by 2029 – and it’s Gen Z and millennials who are thriving off thrifted faster than any other generation.

Putting an end to fast fashion entirely clearly isn't on Molly-Mae's agenda, but should it have to be? The influencer recognised the importance of reducing her environmental impact and showed a passion for disrupting the typical fast-fashion model. Introducing a second-hand marketplace, encouraging outfit repeating and pre-loved fashion is exactly the message influencers should be spreading to their following.

Molly-Mae has 6.2m Instagram followers and 1.63m YouTube subscribers

PLT is also loved for its inclusive sizing, and rightly so. Very few sustainable brands or high street designers offer size-inclusive fits that actually make you look, and feel your best (let alone for an accessible price point).

There's no shame in shopping from brands that are making a start at tackling sustainability if they best suit your needs. You do you, girl.

