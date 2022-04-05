Helena Christensen looks incredible in lace bodysuit and blazer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helena Christensen reminded the world why she is an international icon of the 90s this week, looking every inch the supermodel in the most stunning sheer ensemble that has left fans pining for more.

The 53-year-old star has launched a new fashion line with Karen Millen and the entire range, aptly named the 'Icon Series' is available to purchase now. Helena modelled a series of stunning looks from her new collection, including a figure-hugging black lace trim bodysuit with sheer panelling around the torso. What set the outfit apart from everyone else's fashion looks was the gorgeous buttercup yellow, lux leather blazer which she casually threw on over her incredible figure.

Helena's soft yellow leather 'Longline Relaxed Blazer' is crafted from premium leather and will make for a contemporary addition to our wardrobes for trans-seasonal layering. The relaxed tailored fit and single button design make it perfect for workwear or a night out over a little black dress – we can already picture all the ways we would wear it!

Longline Relaxed Blazer, £319.20, Karen Millen

Helena posted photos of herself modelling items from the 14-piece range on her Instagram account, writing: "I'm super duper excited to be part of @karen_millen's THE ICONS campaign inspired by my favourite era, the 90s." She was immediately showered with thousands of compliments from celebrity friends and fans including Lisa Eldridge, the global creative director of beauty giant Lancôme, who posted flame emojis and wrote, "Stop it!"

The range includes bodycon mini dresses, sophisticated midi pencil silhouettes, a satin double-breasted blazer and edgy premium leather jackets. All designs consist of well-constructed tailoring and luxury fabric in black and bright colours to suit everyone.

Another item on our wish list item would have to be the 'Cut-out Stud Sleeve Pencil Dress' available in black or lime, boasting a cut-out detail on the front and little studs on the sleeve adding a fun flourish to the classic LBD. It is currently on special offer at £159 down from £199.

Cut-out Stud Sleeve Pencil Dress, £159, Karen Millen

Helena is obviously passionate about this range too and released a statement saying: "I'm excited to partner with Karen Millen on their first ICONS Edit. It was essential to me that the collection featured sharp, interesting pieces with that cool ‘90s edge which can easily be added to your core wardrobe and be worn and loved for years to come."

Helena has also designed 'Italian Technical Power Stretch Stirrup Leggings' which are cut to sit high on the waist. The investment piece, priced at £140, is described on the website as an "elevated basic" - and the way Helena rocks them with stilettos and a biker jacket couldn't be further from basic.

Stretch Stirrup Leggings, £140, Karen Millen

One last piece we have to mention is the 'Italian structured mini skirt', which would be perfectly paired with a white T-shirt or blouse during the day. It is also part of the special promotion at £79 reduced from £99.

Structured Mini Skirt, £79, Karen Millen

The powerful and pared-back look of the 90s era inspires the mood for the rest of the 14-piece 'Karen Millen Icons Series x Helena Christensen' collection where items range from £79 up to £549.

This 'ICONS' series is set to feature iconic figures from the Eighties, Nineties and Noughties – curating dedicated collections inspired by their own unique style, fused with the brand's classic design.

