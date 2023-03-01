﻿

Love Island's Samie Elishi looks unbelievable in £29 sexy black lace bodysuit - and it's back in stock

Samie floored Love Island viewers with her sizzling hideaway look...

Love Island's Samie Elishi turned up the heat for her visit to the hideaway on Tuesday - and the bombshell looked incredible. 

The 23-year-old got Tom Clare's heart racing as she modelled the black lace Ann Summers bodysuit - and Love Island viewers went wild for the breathtaking lingerie. If you want to get Samie's sizzling look you're in luck, as the lace one-piece is still available to shop for less than £30. 

Hold Me Tight Lace Bodysuit, £29, Ann Summers

The Ann Summers body features a delicate ribbon panel to enhance the waist, with an open back and a scalloped Brazillian brief, rounded off with a sultry sheer finish. The lingerie is available in 12 other colours including pink, blue and leopard print - and Claudia also rocked the lacey red version when she dramatically entered the villa last month. 

WATCH: Love Island's Samie wows in black lace bodysuit in the hideaway

Samie blew fans away with her stunning hideaway look, teaming the lace one-piece with a pair of nude high heels and a satin black kimono. She styled her brunette locks in a sleek updo to highlight her pretty features, accessorising with he Tory Burch gold necklace, a pair of gold hoop earrings and a selection of gold stacking rings. 

The star is quickly becoming one of the most stylish Islanders, with fans rushing to pick up her RayBan gold-rimmed sunglasses, along with the H&M lookalike of her figure-flattering capped-sleeve midi dressand not to mention her signature Tory Burch necklace.

Twitter users rushed to share their opinion on Samie's red hot look. One tweeted: "Samie looks absolutely stunning in every episode." Another wrote: "I definitely have a girl crush on Samie."

