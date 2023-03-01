Love Island's Samie Elishi looks unbelievable in £29 sexy black lace bodysuit - and it's back in stock

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Love Island's Samie Elishi turned up the heat for her visit to the hideaway on Tuesday - and the bombshell looked incredible.

The 23-year-old got Tom Clare's heart racing as she modelled the black lace Ann Summers bodysuit - and Love Island viewers went wild for the breathtaking lingerie. If you want to get Samie's sizzling look you're in luck, as the lace one-piece is still available to shop for less than £30.

Hold Me Tight Lace Bodysuit, £29, Ann Summers

The Ann Summers body features a delicate ribbon panel to enhance the waist, with an open back and a scalloped Brazillian brief, rounded off with a sultry sheer finish. The lingerie is available in 12 other colours including pink, blue and leopard print - and Claudia also rocked the lacey red version when she dramatically entered the villa last month.

WATCH: Love Island's Samie wows in black lace bodysuit in the hideaway

Loading the player...

Samie blew fans away with her stunning hideaway look, teaming the lace one-piece with a pair of nude high heels and a satin black kimono. She styled her brunette locks in a sleek updo to highlight her pretty features, accessorising with he Tory Burch gold necklace, a pair of gold hoop earrings and a selection of gold stacking rings.

The star is quickly becoming one of the most stylish Islanders, with fans rushing to pick up her RayBan gold-rimmed sunglasses, along with the H&M lookalike of her figure-flattering capped-sleeve midi dress, and not to mention her signature Tory Burch necklace.

Twitter users rushed to share their opinion on Samie's red hot look. One tweeted: "Samie looks absolutely stunning in every episode." Another wrote: "I definitely have a girl crush on Samie."

NOW SHOP

15 sexiest black lingerie looks to shop now: From Victoria's Secret to SKIMS and more

Obsessed with Love Island's Samie's capped sleeve midi dress? H&M just dropped a £30 lookalike

Claudia Fogarty's LOVE necklace is £700 but we've found some cheaper alternatives

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.