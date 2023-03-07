Lorraine Kelly wows viewers in stunning striped knitted top and colour pop shoes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

In search of a striped, knit top? Well, we’re sure you are now after seeing style icon, Lorraine Kelly looking fab in one on Tuesday morning.

Consistently sharing her daytime looks with her Instagram followers, Tuesday's was no different for the 63-year-old presenter who posted a picture of her glam outfit with the caption “Today’s outfit - top @lkbennettlondon and trousers @riverisland - thanks @bronawebster @helenhandmakeup #stripes”.

Lorraine Kelly looking stylish and spring ready in her Instagram post

Cleary fans of the fit-for-spring ensemble, her followers were commenting how much they loved the striped look, with one coining it “tres chic”. And we couldn't agree more!

The LK Bennett knit is the perfect, chic top for the upcoming season, and we especially love its versatility and how well it can be dressed up or down. We are also major fans of how Lorraine Kelly styled the look with a matching pair of navy River Island trousers, and bright pink heels to keep the look fun and fresh.

Get The Look

Navy and Ivory Knit Top, £169, LK Bennett

Navy Cigarette Trousers, £37, River Island

Pink Heels, £35, Marks and Spencer

The striped knit top is new in at LK Bennett, so you will be thrilled to know it is currently available in all sizes from XS-XL! However, knowing the fashion influence Lorraine Kelly has, we are certain it won’t be around for much longer - so get your hands on it while you can…

