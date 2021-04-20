Kate Spade just dropped the CUTEST wicker bag collection that screams summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Nothing says summer like a timeless wicker bag and Kate Spade has just unveiled the chicest collection! From beachy bucket bags to crossbody styles and glamorous clutches, there's something for everyone on this seasonal roundup. The ultimate accessory, coordinate your new favourite bag with a floral frock, espadrille wedges and statement sunnies, and you've got yourself the perfect summer ensemble. Get shopping!

Bucket Bag, £350, Kate Spade

Whether you're heading to the seaside or the city, this bucket bag is sure to make a statement. Fitted with a drawstring closure, it's adorned with a nautical striped print and smooth leather trims.

Wicker Crab Crossbody Bag, £395, Kate Spade

The definition of Insta-worthy, accessorise your beachwear with the 'Shelly' crab crossbody bag.

Wicker Clutch, £250, Kate Spade

This glamorous wicker clutch comes in two different colours – vibrant peach and white.

Rose Camera Bag, £149, Kate Spade

Accented with silver mirrored patent leather details to resemble a vintage camera, we're obsessed with this unique bag. Snap open the logo-embossed lens cap and you'll find a hidden pocket, perfect for storing those extra special items.

Mini Bucket Bag, £137, Kate Spade

Reduced from £275 to £137, this gorgeous green bag can be worn across the body or converted into a top-handle bag.

Twistlock Sling Bag, £199, Kate Spade

This wicker sling bag is finished with the brand's signature spade heart twistlock closure.

