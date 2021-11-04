7 gorgeous zodiac jewellery gift ideas inspired by their royal fans In partnership with Merci Maman

Zodiac-inspired jewellery is trending – you may have spotted Meghan Markle wearing a gold and diamond Taurus constellation necklace in tribute to son Archie and a Gemini version for daughter Lilibet earlier this summer.

Choosing an item inspired by your star sign adds a sentimental touch to any outfit, and also makes a meaningful tribute to a friend or loved one. Selecting items bearing your zodiac sign and layering with your favourite symbol, initial or lucky number means you can truly make a look your own – as well as being a thoughtful and touching gift for someone special.

Made famous when Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, wore their necklace to celebrate the birth of Prince George, jewellery brand Merci Maman specialises in beautifully unique personalised jewellery that tells a story. Their latest collection is inspired by signs of the Zodiac, with styles for every star sign coming in 18k gold-plated or 925 sterling silver.

Choose from a simple single disc decorated with the constellation of a star sign, or go for a layered look with your star sign symbol sitting against a plain disc on a longer chain. There are also pretty coloured beaded bracelets, gold and silver rings and hoop earrings, with one bearing a star sign symbol and the other a disc to engrave with your chosen initial.

With Christmas on the horizon, an item from the Zodiac collection would make for a memorable gift – why not make like Meghan and collect items to represent each of your children – or create a piece that symbolises your love for them?

Shop our favourite picks from the Merci Maman Zodiac range

Personalised Coin Necklace, £129, Merci Maman

A chic way to pay tribute, this disc necklace features a star constellation or your chosen star sign with each zodiac symbol embossed around the edge of the coin.

Personalised Constellation Pastille Chain Bracelet, £69, Merci Maman

Layer these elegant bracelets up to represent each of your loved ones.

Personalised Zodiac Charm Necklace, £99, Merci Maman

Select your zodiac symbol then add a message onto the disc underneath – choose your favourite expression, a special date or nickname for the lucky recipient.

Personalised Zodiac Coin Beaded Bracelet, £79, Merci Maman

Make a bold impression with beads, available in Lapis Lazuli and White Moonstone, surrounding a single gold or silver disc bearing your zodiac symbol, and add a name or message on the reverse.

Personalised Zodiac Charm Beaded Bracelet, £79, Merci Maman

Create a personalised bracelet with your choice of semi-precious gemstone, 12 zodiac charms and a hand engraved initial. We love.

Personalised Zodiac Hoop Earrings, from £69, Merci Maman

In suits-all silver or gold, these hoops feature a zodiac symbol plus a plain dangling disc ready to be hand engraved with your chosen initial.

Personalised Zodiac Signet Ring, £59, Merci Maman

Signet rings will always be in style. This version features a smooth oval disc complete with a zodiac symbol, and comes in 18k gold-plated or 925 sterling silver.

Discover the entire Zodiac collection by Merci Maman here – plus sign up online to receive exclusive Black Friday discounts from the brand.