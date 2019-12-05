Pippa Middleton wraps up warm in a festive green Mango coat - with a matching bag Duchess Kate's sister looks perfect in this high street buy…

Pippa Middleton wrapped up warm in style on Wednesday evening, as she attended a Christmas carol service at St Luke's Church which is on the King's Road in Chelsea. The Duchess of Cambridge's sister joined her mother Carole at the event and looked incredible in a burgundy roll-neck and a stunning forest green coat, which came from high street store Mango. The 'Structured wool coat' had a wide lapel-collar, long sleeves with buttoned cuffs and an adjustable tie-sleeve belt. Priced at £139.99, it has sadly since sold out, but we've found a few similar options that may take your fancy. The 35-year-old also carried a green, cross body bag in the same tone. There's nothing like matching your accessories with your outfit, is there ladies?

Pippa looked incredible in her green Mango coat

Pippa - who is married to Spencer Matthews' brother James - is often seen sporting a fabulous coat or two. Back in March, she was spotted taking her baby son Arthur on a morning stroll sporting a grey Prince of Wales check coat by Alexa Chung.

She teamed the £695 coat with a mustard knitted top, black jeans and a pair of studded boots.

Speaking of coats - her elder sister Kate wore a statement coat earlier that day, too.

Kate wore a red puffer jacket earlier that day

Prince William's wife's paid a visit to Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire to celebrated her new Patronage - Family Action - where she joined families and children who are supported by the charity and took part in Christmas activities.

The brunette beauty wore yet another incredible outfit - consisting of red puffer jacket by Perfect Moment, a festive green jumper, jeans and comfy boots.

She wore her hair in a loose and lightly curled style and left her accessories at home. Sadly, the £400 jacket is no longer available but the brand has a similar design in the same red hue, for £440.

