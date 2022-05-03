How Kim Kardashian's makeup artist perfected Marilyn Monroe's dewy skin for the Met Gala

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kim Kardashian appeared on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet donning Marilyn Monroe’s iconic gem-embellished gown, made famous when the late icon wore it to serenade US president John F Kennedy for his birthday six decades ago.

Completing her red-carpet look, Kim enlisted the help of her trusty makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic AKA Makeup by Mario, to help recreate Marilyn Monroe’s ultra-dewy skin for the glamorous Met Gala event.

Kim Kardashian looked glowing at the Met Gala

Revealing the details of how he achieved the glowing look, Mario posted a breakdown of the skincare steps he followed on his Instagram:

“Skincare prep using all @augustinusbader

Step 1: I cleansed Kim’s face with the Cream Cleansing Gel.

Step 2: Using a cotton pad, I applied The Essence all over her face.

Step 3: Once The Essence absorbed, I applied The Cream all over skin.”

Founded by a world-leading stem cell specialist, Augustinus Bader has rapidly become a celebrity favourite skincare brand, counting Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Aniston, Margot Robbie and Gigi Hadid among its A-list fans. All the skincare products created by the brand contain Professor Augustinus Bader's patented TFC8 technology (Trigger Factor Complex), which is backed by 30 years of science and research.

The products used on Kim to replicate Marilyn Monroe’s youthful skin are some of Augustinus Bader’s best-sellers...

Augustinus Bader Cream Cleansing Gel, $22, Augustinus Bader

This light-weight cream-gel cleanser removes dirt, impurities, and makeup all without stripping the skin. It also helps to smooths imperfections, tighten pores, and improve elasticity.

Augustinus Bader The Essence, $30, Augustinus Bader

As a 3-in-1 exfoliant, toner and essence, this clever skincare product helps to smooth and brighten skin. If you suffer with discolouration or redness, you’ll also see benefits from using this daily.

Augustinus Bader The Cream, $89, Augustinus Bader

This daily moisturiser helps support cell renewal and is a favourite cult-skincare product amongst the A-list. It also defends against damage from environmental aggressors like pollution and UV rays.

