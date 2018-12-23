Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews reveal plans for baby Theodore’s 1st Christmas – watch See the couple with their adorable baby boy

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are having an extra special Christmas this year. Not only is it their first since tying the knot in the summer, it will also be their baby Theodore’s first Christmas. The couple will be celebrating with the rest of Vogue’s family, with the new mum telling HELLO! it will be a "bit of a crazy child-friendly Christmas". Spencer even hinted that they may look to welcome another addition to the family in the coming year, prompting his wife to joke: "Not that soon!" Scroll down for the video as our Christmas countdown continues…

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.