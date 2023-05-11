Though it’s still not warm enough to step out without a layer or two, the only thing on our mind right now is summer. And Mango are doing nothing but spur on our beach-clad desires with a stellar summer 2023 collection.

Their pieces are as covetable and desirable as always and realistically, we’d pack every single piece in our suitcase if we could: thanks for killing our vibe, airline luggage weight restrictions...

The Spanish label are synonymous with ultra chic, timeless pieces with a touch of playfulness. And there’s so many pieces in store right now that are versatile yet fun, and going straight in our baskets.

The quiet luxury movement is still well underway, and is showing no signs of slowing down for this summer. It's not a totally affordable trend, but Mango provide the same exquisite vibe for less. It's important to note that clothing to create the pared-back, relaxed yet put together vibe do not always have to be neutral. We're all about adding pops of bright colour into our wardrobes this year to celebrate the long awaited sunshine.

7 Mango items to have on your wishlist this summer:

The satin slip dress:

A satin slip dress is essential for anytime of year according to our favourite 90s supermodels, so having one for summer is utterly essential. With Barbiecore still painting the town pink, this maxi slip is perfect for holiday evening suppers or beach wedding guests.

£99.99 AT MANGO

The sheer skirt:

Emily Ratajkowski would absolutely approve. This sheer skirt is elevated with a bold pattern and flowy fabric. It also has a bow fastening at the waist for size. Winner £49.99 AT MANGO​

The linen blazer:

A linen blazer is essential for summer for those milder evenings, or as a cool layer if wanting to cover up during the day. We love this royal blue. £89.99 AT MANGO

The statement necklace:

There are no words for this necklace other than: bargain. We love statement gold like every other fashionista is loving right now, but ever since Sofia Richie wore pink Oscar De La Renta earrings during her wedding celebrations, we've been on the hunt for some stellar coloured jewellery. This rigid necklace is timeless and looks so much more expensive than it is. £22.99 AT MANGO

The chic beach dress:

A crochet cover up is an essential for summer, but sometimes lack much coverage. This mini has lining which makes it appropriate for everything from beach lunches to pub drinks. £35.99 AT MANGO

The striped two-piece:

The beloved waistcoat and trouser trend, but make it summer. We love this set because it's laid back yet so chic. TROUSERS: £29.99 AT MANGOTOP: £2​​​​5.99 AT MANGO

The summer platforms:

Can't decide platform heels or wedges for summer? How about both? The raffia platforms give off major warm-weather vibes yet are super comfy, and give classic wedges a new edge. £59.99 AT MANGO

