Though it’s still not warm enough to step out without a layer or two, the only thing on our mind right now is summer. And Mango are doing nothing but spur on our beach-clad desires with a stellar summer 2023 collection.
Their pieces are as covetable and desirable as always and realistically, we’d pack every single piece in our suitcase if we could: thanks for killing our vibe, airline luggage weight restrictions...
The Spanish label are synonymous with ultra chic, timeless pieces with a touch of playfulness. And there’s so many pieces in store right now that are versatile yet fun, and going straight in our baskets.
The quiet luxury movement is still well underway, and is showing no signs of slowing down for this summer. It's not a totally affordable trend, but Mango provide the same exquisite vibe for less. It's important to note that clothing to create the pared-back, relaxed yet put together vibe do not always have to be neutral. We're all about adding pops of bright colour into our wardrobes this year to celebrate the long awaited sunshine.
7 Mango items to have on your wishlist this summer:
The satin slip dress:
The sheer skirt:
The linen blazer:
The statement necklace:
The chic beach dress:
The striped two-piece:
The summer platforms:
