Pete and Kate may have reached the end of the road

4 JULY 2007



The temptestuous on-off relationship between supermodel Kate Moss and her rocker boyfriend Pete Doherty may be finally over. As he arrived three hours late for a court date over substance abuse on Tuesday, the Babyshambles frontman appeared unusually subdued.



And, when asked to confirm his address in court, Pete, who had been living with the fashion queen and her daughter Lila, said: "Actually, that has changed."



During the appearance the musician broke down and wept, saying his difficulties have been caused by "personal problems". According to newspaper reports, his fashionista girlfriend reached the end of her tether after Pete was pictured getting friendly with a South African model while out last Friday night.



Kate had been due to take to the catwalk on Monday for an anniversary fashion show marking John Galliano's ten years with Parisian fashion house Dior. The 33-year-old beauty reportedly pulled out at the last minute, and refused to comment about her relationship on her return to London.



As he was driven away from West London Magistrates Court by his manager, Pete - who is due back in court on August 7 - was also tight-lipped, brushing aside questions from waiting journalists.