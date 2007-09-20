Jazz queen Amy on winning form as she receives Mobo prize

Even with her recent well-publicised problems, no one can rival Amy Winehouse's current status as the reigning queen of the British music scene.



The bee-hived diva scored a double triumph on Wednesday, scooping the best female prize at the Mobo awards and the Vodafone Live Music awards from under the noses of other young stars such as Corinne Rae, Joss Stone and Jamelia.



At the Mobos, celebrating music of black origin, Amy was clearly delighted with her win, flashing a rare smile on stage and giving rap star Estelle, who was on presenting duty, a hug.



And if the singer's performance of her hits Tears Dry On Their Own and Me And Mr Jones earlier in the evening was a little more tentative than her high-octane best, the audience nevertheless gave her a rousing reception. After the 23-year-old jazz sensation's recent cancellations, they were just glad to see her behind the mike.



Whatever her talents, Amy couldn't be in two places at once, so she sent the landlord of her local pub to collect the Vodafone statuette on her behalf. Accepting the award, the owner of The Hawley Arms, in Camden, North London, said: "We'll be putting it behind the bar."