The talented 19-year-old, who has also turned her hand to DJing and TV presenting, was following in her musician dad's footsteps on Tuesday night
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos for gallery
Peaches looks on as bandmembers Richard Ascott and Philip Colbert jump on the equipment in true rock-and-roll style at the end of the three-track gig...
Photo: © Getty Images
...before joining in the fun herself
Photo: © Getty Images
26 MARCH 2008
Proving she's a chip off the old block when it comes to her musical talents, Peaches Geldof got behind a mic on Tuesday night to perform backing vocals for rock band Rodnik.
The 19-year-old socialite lent her vocal talents to the special performance in front of a live audience at the Hospital Club in Covent Garden, and also picked up her bass guitar to accompany the group.
In true rock'n'roll style, Peaches - dressed in a thigh-length cream dress and fashionable ankle boots - joined the rest of the band in closing the three-song set by jumping on their equipment.
Members of the three-piece band include fashion designers Richard Ascott and Philip Colbert who have expanded their label to create a music and fashion entourage around the Rodnik name.
Speaking earlier in the year about future ventures Peaches declared the band was her new project. "I'm like the muse," she said. "I'm kind of their manager, and next year we're going on tour."