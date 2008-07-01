Attentive Ashley pulled out all the stops to make sure his wife had a memorable 25th. Her X Factor colleagues has also remembered her big day and presented the singer with a customised cake featuring a makeup kit and handbag
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
After driving up to see the pop beauty in Manchester where she's filming the reality show, her footballer husband took Cheryl out for dinner at a Chinese restaurant
Photo: © Rex
1 JULY 2008
Smiling brightly, hand in hand with her football star husband, Girls Aloud star Cheryl Cole was clearly enjoying her 25th birthday. Ashley, a £55,000-a-week defender with Chelsea, made a special effort to join the singer in Manchester where she's filming in her new role as an X Factor judge.
After arriving at his wife's hotel with balloons, the handsome sports ace whisked her off to have dinner at Chinese restaurant Wings. A small group of family and friends, including Cheryl's mother Jo Tweedy and bandmate Nicola Roberts, were also on hand for the celebrations.
Though neither was wearing their wedding ring, Ashley and Cheryl looked like any young couple in love at Monday's party and allegations of infidelity on his part are clearly behind them.
And her X Factor colleagues helped make the day extra special. The production team presented the Geordie pop beauty with a customised cake featuring a makeup kit and matching handbag while Danii Minogue gave her designer candles. There was also a bouquet of flowers from Simon Cowell and Louis Walsh.