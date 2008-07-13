Beatles' producer Sir George Martin receives top career award

He came from a background of classical music yet made his name helping four moptop Liverpudlians make musical history. Now top record producer Sir George Martin has seen his career honoured in an intimate LA ceremony on Saturday night.



Acclaimed as the most successful record producer of all-time, the man behind the sound of the Beatles was given the Grammy Foundation's coveted Leadership Award as part of its annual Starry Night fundraising gala. The honour was in "recognition of a lifetime of commitment and dedication to social, cultural, economic and educational issues", said the organisation.



"Sir George has had an impact on music and popular culture that is immeasurable," said the foundation's President, Neil Portnow. "His is a lifetime commitment to both music and humanity."



Sharing Sir George's big night were George Harrison's widow, Olivia, and Yoko Ono, the wife of the late John Lennon. Work commitments meant Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr were unable to attend, said the producer, adding: "They're workaholics. I can't understand why, but they are."



The night ended with a concert saluting Sir George and the music which he helped make. Performers included songwriter Burt Bacharach and singer Tom Jones.