With his Big Chill gig Leonard joins veterans returning to rock scene

5 AUGUST 2008

Leonard Cohen is just one of several rock veterans returning to the stage this week. In Herefordshire for the Big Chill music festival, the 73-year-old Canadian singer songwriter and poet was introduced as a 'living legend' as he prepared to take to the stage.



Wearing his trademark suit and fedora, the Montreal-born musician belted out hits including I'm Your Man and Dance Me To The End Of Love as he helped bring the festival in the grounds of Eastnor Castle to a close.



On the other side of the Pond, Elvis Costello kicked off a New York show with a selection of his best-loved hits on Monday. And there was more rock royalty in store for the audience in the form of Sting and The Police.



Joining familiar faces in returning to the stage recently is Eighties pin-up Rick Astley. The singer, who had a massive hit in 1987 with Never Gonna' Give You Up, joined soul diva Alicia Keys and indie outfit Travis at a two-day event in Singapore.