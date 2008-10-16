Space-age princess Mel B steals the show by a head at the MOBOs



Mobo awards compere Mel B wasn't about to be cast into the shade by anyone – and that included Grace Jones. A series of sexy costume changes ensured the spotlight stayed on the Spice Girl when the maverick New Yorker joined Britain's black music fraternity for the night, which honours their contribution to the industry.



Mel's most spectacular outfit was a futuristic hooded mini-dress that showed off her newly honed curves to their best advantage. With the satin fabric draped over her head, the Leeds native looked like she'd been inspired by Grace's wardrobe in Bond movie View To A Kill.



Once inside Wembley arena the glamorous hostess threw back the fabric from her face to show an elaborate coiled hairdo. The veteran US singer held her own, though, in a striking tiered black gown, also featuring a hood and with an ornate gold mask almost entirely covering her face.



The star among the evening's honorees was undoubtedly R'n'B performer Estelle, who was named best female and took best song for American Boy after receiving five nominations. One of the first people to congratulate her was her pal John Legend, who joined her for an on-stage duet.