7 royals with side hustles

The likes of King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales cannot gain commercially as working royals.

But many members of their extended family have branched out with their own side hustles.

Take a look at the royals who earn an income from their ventures.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Since stepping back as senior members of the royal family in March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan have been carving out a new life in the US. As well as setting up their Archewell organisation (including the non-profit Foundation), Meghan launched her own podcast series Archetypes as part of a multi-year deal with Spotify, estimated to be worth around £25million.

The couple's Netflix deal, which saw their docuseries released in December, is also reportedly worth $100million.

Prince Harry was appointed chief impact officer for professional coaching and mental health firm, BetterUp in March 2021. Meanwhile, Meghan has also invested in a start-up business, Clevr Blends, which makes instant oat lattes.

Both Harry and Meghan have their own respective book deals, with the Duchess publishing her first children's novel, The Bench, in 2021.

The Duke's highly-anticipated memoir, Spare, will be released on 10 January. Under the deal, publisher Penguin Random House will make two donations worth $1.5m (£1.3m) and £300,000, to the charities Sentebale and WellChild respectively.

Zara and Mike Tindall

As well as having successful sporting careers, the couple earn an income through their various commercial deals with luxury brands such as Land Rover, Rolex and Magic Millions.

The Tindalls earn an income through a number of commercial deals

While former rugby star Mike hosts his own podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, equestrian Zara is also the face of outdoor clothing company, Musto. She is also an ambassador for iCandy prams and has her own partnership with Calleija jewellery.

Sarah Ferguson

Since her separation and subsequent divorce from the Duke of York, Sarah has authored several books for children and adults, as well as producing films and TV programmes.

As well as the Budgie The Little Helicopter and her Little Red series for children among many, the Duchess released her first novel, Her Heart For A Compass, in 2021. A second book, A Most Intriguing Lady, is due for release this year.

The Duchess with her Budgie series books in 1995

During lockdown, she launched her own YouTube channel, Storytime With Fergie and Friends, to read children's books.

In the years after her divorce, Sarah also earned an income through endorsements with Weight Watchers, Wedgwood China and Avon.

Peter Phillips

Princess Anne's eldest son is a managing director at entertainment agency, SEL UK, and in January 2020, he appeared in an advertisement for Chinese company, Bright Food, to promote the brand's milk.

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece

The wife of Crown Prince Pavlos founded her luxury childrenswear brand, Marie-Chantal, in 2000. She also published her first book, Manners Begin at Breakfast: Modern etiquette for families, in 2019.

