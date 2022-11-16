9 best Ninja deals in the Black Friday sales: from multi cookers to blenders

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you’re looking for a top-rated, reliable and, sincerely, genius kitchen gadget, from air fryers to multi-cookers, you can’t go wrong with a Ninja. And there’s no better time to buy one than the Black Friday 2022 sales.

RELATED: Ninja's 11-in-1 Smart Cooker is an air fryer and beyond - and it's on sale right now

There’s a reason why Ninja's multi-tasking cuisine machines are one of the most sought-after kitchen tools of the season. They simplify cooking, reduce clutter, save on energy bills AND you’d be hard pressed to find one with a less than stellar rating.

MORE: This Amazon dupe of the Ninja air fryer is £100 less and shoppers say it's just as good

SHOP: 15+ best air fryers with top reviews in 2022: From Ninja to Salter, Philips & more

While Black Friday isn’t officially kicking off until 25 November, there are so many early Black Friday sales on top-selling Ninja appliances

Ninja Air Fryer / Multi Cookers in the Black Friday 2022 sale

Do you dream of a single kitchen appliance that will do everything from air fry to pressure cook and slow cook, too? The Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker will make all of your foodie dreams come true. Go for the 6L if you have a medium-sized household, and the 7.5L wonder is best for batch cooking or large families.

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Multi-Cooker 6L OL550UK, £ 229.99 (WAS £ 279.99), Amazon

This Ninja Multi-Cooker, perfect for cooking up to four portions, features 11 cooking functions: Pressure Cook, Air Fry, Grill, Bake, Dehydrate, Sear/Sauté, Steam, Slow Cook, Yoghurt, Steam Air Fry and Steam Bake.

NINJA Foodi Max 7.2l Multi Cooker OP500UK, £199 was £229, Very

You can also shop this family-sized Ninja Multi Cooker, featuring Pressure Cook, Air Crisp, Slow Cook, Steam, Sear/Saute, Bake/Roast, Grill, Yoghurt, and Dehydrate functions, for less on Argos and Amazon for about the same Black Friday price, too.

Ninja Foodi SmartLid 7.5L 15-in-1 Multi Cooker OL750UK, £300 WAS £279.96, QVC

The 15-in-1 multicooker takes home chefs next level with the following functions: Pressure Cook, Air Fry, Grill, Bake, Dehydrate, Prove, Sear/Saute, Steam, Slow Cook, Yoghurt, Steam Meals, Steam Air Fry, Steam Bake, Steam Bread and Steam Roast, too.

Ninja Blenders in the Black Friday sales

Ninja’s blenders are multitaskers, too, making everything from food prep to smoothie-making a snap!

Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-IQ BN800UK, £ 149.99 WAS £ 199.99, Ninja

Ninja's 3-in-1 gadget is a food processor, multi-serve blender and personal blender, with one-touch blending and processing programs.

Ninja BN495UK Auto-IQ Stand Food Blender, £79 (WAS £99), John Lewis

All of the blending power of a Ninja with even more convenience. You can blend straight into a 700ml cup which comes with a to-go lid so you can enjoy your drink on the move.

Ninja Foodi 3-in-1 Hand Blender CI100UK, £99.99, (WAS £129.99), Ninja

Why use a normal hand blender when you can use a Ninja? For under £100, you'll get everything you need to transform this gadget into a hand mixer, hand blender, whisk and chopper, with two blending speeds and five mixing speeds for perfect results every time.

More top Ninja deals

Ninja CW102BLUK Foodi 9-in-1 Possible Pan, 3.8L, £99.99 (WAS £129.99), Amazon

This easy set with a nesting designer will help you declutter your kitchen - it enables you to Steam, Simmer, Roast, Braise, Bake, Sauté, Sear, Boil and Fry, and goes from hob to oven to table.

Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle, £80 (WAS £99), Argos

As the name suggests, this kettle will make a perfect cuppa every time. There are six pre-set temperatures ranging from 60C to 100C, and it boils a cup of water in under 50 seconds.

NINJA Foodi ZEROSTICK 5 Piece set C35000UK, £175.99 (WAS £219.99), Very

This super versatile five-piece pan set is oven-safe and metal utensil safe, and includes a 16cm milk pan, 24cm frying pan and 16cm/18cm/20cm saucepans with lids.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.