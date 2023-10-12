The Ann Summers Christmas gifts that are naughty AND nice

If there’s one Christmas present sure to hit the spot this year it’s a sexy gift. With the rise of sexual wellness advent calendars, sexy presents are having their day as some of the most sought after gifts to give and receive at Christmas. It’s definitely one way to spice up the holiday season.

Whether it’s naughty gifts for him, naughty presents for her or you’re looking for a sexy present for your own Christmas wish list, Ann Summers leads the pack with its extensive range of sexy Christmas presents.

Sexiest Ann Summers Christmas gifts - at a glance Sexiest gift for her: Power Bullet set, a £28 set that can be personalised for her pleasure. Sexiest gift for him: Tease and Please Cracker. Watch his face light up as he discovers what's inside these stylish - and sexy - £12 crackers. Sexist gift for couples: The 12 Nights of New Sensations Advent Calendar is the epitome of an early Christmas present! Buy it for yourselves and countdown to Christmas in a whole new way...Worth £155, it's on sale for just £100. Sexiest gift under £10: The £5 Popping Body Candy will be a welcome gift in their stocking, trust us.

There’s fun games for couples, naughty stocking fillers and not forgetting sexy lingerie for him and for her. Why not start December off as you mean to go on with a sexual wellness advent calendar, making sure the countdown is on for your sexiest Christmas yet…

Sexiest gifts for him Massage Seductions Kit This massage set isn’t just for Christmas! Bring a sensual spa experience to your home with this massage kit, which includes 24 ways to seduce your lover. That’ll make January a bit more exciting…

Sex Vouchers If you find life gets in the way of your intimacy, how fun are these sexy vouchers? They contain multiple kinky IOUs for you both to enjoy.

Chief of Mischief Police Outfit Live out your own fantasies with this fun, tongue in cheek fancy dress outfit. Ask him to wear it if you’re on the naughty list…

We-Vibe Pivot Vibrating Ring This vibrating ring is designed to provide extra pleasure for both of you, and can be operated via an app.

Sexiest gifts for her Enigmatic Perfume This spicy, rich scent is infused with pheromones for a sexy, enigmatic aroma. It cleverly warms on the skin for an ever-changing fragrance that reappears throughout the day and night.

Unwrap-Me Bodysuit Although technically this is a gift for the giver, rather than the recipient, Ann Summers’ tongue in cheek babydoll is fashionably festive, with a large bow that’s just asking to be untied.

Love Gift Bag This unsuspecting bag of treats includes rose petals, an eye mask, a bullet vibrator, mini feather tickler, novelty handcuffs and more.

Fifty Days of Play game Help her live out those 50 Shades of Grey fantasies with this couples board game, from romantic gestures to erotic surprises. Will bring a whole new meaning to games night.

Rox Lix Toy This silicone sexual wellness toy has 10 functions and is designed to help the user explore new sensations.

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner. Our expert editors and writers choose the products independently for this ad article. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase a product. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.