The Jo Malone London advent calendar for 2023 - is it worth the price tag?

Every year without fail, there's one beauty advent calendar at the top of everyone's wish list - and that's the offering from Jo Malone London (£350 / $495). Filled with 25 magical boxes, it's a mix of fragrances and products for the home as well as your bathroom, to make your December even more exciting.
The stunning advent calendar comes in the trademark Jo Malone London cream and black packaging which can be refilled and reused as a trinket box or a craft box. It's enough to make anyone swoon.
If you want to get your hands on one, it's now available, but top tip – you can't hang around if this beauty is on your wish list because trust us, it will sell out, just like it always does.
Our review of the Jo Malone Advent Calendar
The Jo Malone Advent Calendar tends to divide opinion on TikTok - but then again, most advent calendars divide opinion. But the decision on whether this is worth the money is entirely relative on how much money you have to spend on an advent calendar. If you have the money to spend on a luxurious Jo Malone London advent calendar, and you love discovering new scents, and you're a fan of the brand, this is probably worth the money to you.
Here's what I love about it. I love that there are holiday-inspired scents inside such as the Ginger Biscuit and the White Moss & Snowdry Cologne. But I also love that there are classic favourites as well such as English Pear & Freesia Cologne and Peony & Blush Suede Cologne.
Also, the 9ml is a pretty decent size for a miniature fragrance, and it's nice to discover new scents you might be interested in.
I'm also a real sucker for a mini candle and there are two within the 25 days.
I think it makes for a real showstopper gift, so I imagine it's a real hit with loved up boyfriends or husbands buying this for their other half to make them swoon.
What's inside the Jo Malone Advent Calendar 2023?
Warning: Spoiler alert, so if you want to be surprised, you might want to stop here...
- Ginger Biscuit Cologne 9ml
- White Moss & Snowdrop Cologne 9ml
- Orange Bitters Travel Candle
- Scarlet Poppy Cologne 9ml
- Wild Bluebell Body Mist 30ml
- Orange Bitters Cologne 9ml
- English Pear & Freesia Cologne 9ml
- Wood Sage & Sea Salt Hand Cream 30ml
- Cypress & Grapevine Cologne 9ml
- Peony & Blush Suede Cologne 9ml
- Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body & Hand Wash 50ml
- Velvet Rose & Oud Cologne Intense 9ml
- Poppy & Barley Cologne 9ml
- Grapefruit Body & Hand Wash 50ml
- Wild Bluebell Cologne 9ml
- Myrrh & Tonka Cologne Intense 9ml
- Peony & Blush Suede Lotion 50ml
- Silver Birch & Lavender Cologne 9ml
- English Pear & Freesia Body Crème 50ml
- Nectarine Blossom & Honey Cologne 9ml
- Vitamin E Lip Conditioner 15ml
- Oud & Bergamot Cologne Intense 9ml
- Blackberry & Bay Hand Cream 30ml
- Lime Basil & Mandarin Travel Candle