The Jo Malone London advent calendar for 2023 - is it worth the price tag?

Every year without fail, there's one beauty advent calendar at the top of everyone's wish list - and that's the offering from Jo Malone London (£350 / $495). Filled with 25 magical boxes, it's a mix of fragrances and products for the home as well as your bathroom, to make your December even more exciting.

The stunning advent calendar comes in the trademark Jo Malone London cream and black packaging which can be refilled and reused as a trinket box or a craft box. It's enough to make anyone swoon.

If you want to get your hands on one, it's now available, but top tip – you can't hang around if this beauty is on your wish list because trust us, it will sell out, just like it always does.

© Paula Beetlestone

Our review of the Jo Malone Advent Calendar

The Jo Malone Advent Calendar tends to divide opinion on TikTok - but then again, most advent calendars divide opinion. But the decision on whether this is worth the money is entirely relative on how much money you have to spend on an advent calendar. If you have the money to spend on a luxurious Jo Malone London advent calendar, and you love discovering new scents, and you're a fan of the brand, this is probably worth the money to you.

Here's what I love about it. I love that there are holiday-inspired scents inside such as the Ginger Biscuit and the White Moss & Snowdry Cologne. But I also love that there are classic favourites as well such as English Pear & Freesia Cologne and Peony & Blush Suede Cologne.

Also, the 9ml is a pretty decent size for a miniature fragrance, and it's nice to discover new scents you might be interested in.

I'm also a real sucker for a mini candle and there are two within the 25 days.

I think it makes for a real showstopper gift, so I imagine it's a real hit with loved up boyfriends or husbands buying this for their other half to make them swoon.

What's inside the Jo Malone Advent Calendar 2023?

Warning: Spoiler alert, so if you want to be surprised, you might want to stop here...