M&S has a huge discount on men's suits – and they're perfect for weddings These suits are ideal for grooms, groomsmen and wedding guests alike

Whether you're planning an intimate post-lockdown wedding and don't want to spend a fortune on a suit or have a last-minute invite to a socially-distanced special occasion, you're going to want to get to Marks & Spencer, pronto.

RELATED: ASOS has a huge sale on wedding dresses right now

The high street store currently has 25 per cent off men's suits, from three-piece suits to tuxedos, and they're perfect for a smart wedding outfit on a budget.

Marks & Spencer have 25% off men's suits

Highlights include the men's regular fit three-piece suit, which you can snap up for a bargain £73.87, and is available in black, grey and navy. At £33.75 for the jacket, £25.50 for the trousers and just £14.62 for the waistcoat, you can mix and match to find the best fit for you.

M&S Collection regular fit jacket, £33.75, Marks & Spencer

M&S Collection regular fit trousers, £25.50, Marks & Spencer

M&S Collection regular fit waistcoat, £14.62, Marks & Spencer

MORE: 13 stylish wedding face masks and coverings

Marks & Spencer's ultimate slim fit suit is ideal for a wedding

Alternatively, this ultimate blue slim fit suit is a smart and stylish choice for your big day, and is currently reduced to £63.75 for the jacket and £48 for the trousers.

The ultimate blue slim fit suit jacket, £63.75, Marks & Spencer

The ultimate blue slim fit suit trousers, £48, Marks & Spencer

This three-piece suit is on offer for £198

If you're planning ahead for a winter wedding, you can't go wrong with this wool checked three-piece suit, which is part of Marks & Spencer's luxury suit collection but is still available for only £198 – a saving of £66.

READ: Outdoor wedding inspiration for your post-lockdown ceremony

Charcoal checked wool suit jacket, £86.25, Marks & Spencer

Charcoal checked wool trousers, £63, Marks & Spencer

Charcoal checked wool waistcoat, £48.75, Marks & Spencer

The high street has become one of the best places to shop for stylish wedding outfits that look way more expensive than they cost. From wedding dresses to bridesmaid dresses and flower girl dresses, you can kit out your entire wedding party.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.