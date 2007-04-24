Natalie and Melinda pre-scent at London perfume party

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Australian pop beauty Natalie came over all flapper girl at Monday's fragrance awards
Photo: © PA
Click on photos for gallery
Also among the guests were model and presenter Melinda Messenger
Photo: © PA
24 APRIL 2007
London's Dorchester Hotel was filled with the sweet smell of success when a glittering gala dinner was held to present the UK FIFI Awards, celebrating the best of British fragrances. Heading the starry guest-list were Natalie Imbruglia, presenter Melinda Messenger and flamboyant veteran designer Vivienne Westwood.
At Monday's soiree the Australian pop beauty came over all flapper girl, arriving in a cute, close-fitting black number, while Melinda opted for a champagne-hued cocktail dress, featuring a sash at the waist.
Also wafting in for the do were Sarai Givaty, the Israeli-born actress who has been linked with Kylie's ex, Oliver Martinez. Having wrapped filming on romantic thriller The Passage in the States, the 24-year-old was on a mission to turn heads in Britain, working a Grecian goddess look in a floor-length white gown.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.