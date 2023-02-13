6 best photos from Super Bowl 2023 you might have missed: Blue Ivy's rare appearance, pregnant Rihanna's backstage antics & more Martha Stewart, Nick Jonas and Cara Delevingne all watched the game

While all eyes were on Rihanna at the Super Bowl LVII, there was a lot more going on in the celebrity-packed stadium – and we don't just mean the nail-biting football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

From celebrity selfies to Marta Stewart's mishap and Blue Ivy's rare appearance with dad Jay Z, here are the Super Bowl 2023 moments you might have missed.

WATCH: Rihanna's career-defining Super Bowl show

Rihanna's unusual mode of transport

Rihanna preserved her energy while backstage, being driven around in a golf buggy ahead of her career-defining performance.

Rihanna moved around backstage in buggy

The Diamonds singer, who revealed her pregnancy onstage, smiled and waved from the cart, like true pop royalty.

She also revealed her pre-stage ritual, sipping on a bottle of Fiji water – with a straw, of course, to keep her red lipstick perfectly in place.

Martha Stewart's unexpected arrival

National treasure Martha Stewart proved she's a big football fan, arriving at the stadium exceptionally early at 2:11pm. "It's fun to see the action from the start," she wrote along with a photo of endless empty seats.

Martha Stewart arrived early to the Super Bowl

Martha also took the time to snap selfies with fellow chef Gordon Ramsay.

Blue Ivy's rare appearance

Jay Z and Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy made a surprise appearance at the game, chatting with her dad as well as Gordon Ramsay.

Blue Ivy joined her dad Jay Z at the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl was the second time this year that the 11-year-old has supported her famous parents, after appearing alongside Beyonce on stage in Dubai in January.

Bradley Cooper looks seriously stressed

Bradley Cooper appeared to be invested in the football game, watching intensely from the box.

Bradley Cooper appeared invested in the football match

Many celebrities, including musicians H.E.R and Cardi B joked that they were only at the event to see RiRi, but Bradley is obviously a football fan too!

Cara Delevingne flashed the crowds

Cara Delevingne supported her friend Rihanna

Rihanna and Cara Delevingne have been friends for many years, and the model shared her support for her bestie, wearing a top that read: "Rihanna concert interrupted by football game. Weird but whatever," before posting a second photo pulling up the top and flashing her crop top.

Cara Delevingne appeared uninterested in the sports game

Paul Rudd's father-son day out

Friends star Paul Rudd took his rarely sighted son Jack along to the sports game, with the duo both decked out in football shirts.

Paul Rudd pictured with his son Jack

Nick Jonas' unexpected snack

Nick Jonas took a day off from dad duties to hit up the Super Bowl, munching on a bag of popcorn.

Nick Jonas enjoyed a mid-game snack

