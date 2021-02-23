Marks & Spencer's mouth-watering 2021 Easter eggs send shoppers wild

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

You know you're in for a treat when Marks & Spencer releases its Easter chocolate selection! 2021 is set to be another delicious year, with the store offering everything from a luxury fruit and nut egg to a giant white chocolate Percy Pig and everything in between.

But what's new this year? M&S shared a mouth-watering photo of their latest chocolatey treats on Instagram, and there's plenty of options to choose from.

"Why wait for Easter? Hunt down chocolatey treats like our giant Percy with his Jazzie trousers, cute chocolate Ombles, and limited-edition scrambled egg choc-corn, in store now. Which would you choose?" the caption read.

Shoppers are going wild for the sweet treats – despite the fact that Easter is still several weeks away. The photo was quickly met by praise from fans, who wrote: "Look at this Percy Easter yummy thing," and: "That choc coated popcorn is ridiculous." A third added: "OMG WE NEED ALL OF THEM." We agree!

Take a look at the best Easter treats from M&S. It's not just a chocolate Easter egg…

Percy Pig egg, £10, M&S

The star of the show is, of course, the giant Percy Pig. Priced at £10, the decadent pink white chocolate creation is topped with jazzy sprinkles – perfect if you're after something a little different.

Hedwig egg, £15, M&S

Harry Potter fans can step into the wizard's shoes with their very own white chocolate Hedwig.

Walter the Sausage Dog and Kylie the Koala, £10, M&S

How cute are these animal-themed eggs? Walter the Sausage Dog and Kylie the Koala Chocolate look too cute to eat. They come as a pack of two, so they'd make the perfect gift for a couple.

Ultimate Easter hamper, £100, M&S

Eyeing up the jumbled eggs choc corn and extremely chocolatey hot cross buns? Get both as well as a selection of other delicious Easter foods in the M&S ultimate hamper.

Ombles family, £11, M&S

Cute and delicious, the brand's Ombles are thick Belgian chocolate balls covered in chocolate flakes – and they come with cheeky expressions!

