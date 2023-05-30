Jennifer Lopez rocks a sexy white bodysuit & her fave $495 bag to visit Jennifer Garner

JLo was spotted out and about in Los Angeles looking stylish

Jennifer Lopez knows how to go full on glam for the red carpet, but she took a just-as-stylish, albeit more casual approach, while out and about in Los Angeles.

Hustlers star JLo wore a sexy white fitted bodysuit (Jen’s known to love the ones by Naked Wardrobe) along with a 1990s-style cropped cardigan and loose fitting pleated trousers.

The mega-star finished off her look with chic Chanel loafers, gold Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry, cat eye sunglasses and her must-have accessory: a quilted Coach bag.

© Getty Jennifer looked stylish in a sexy white bodysuit and cardigan, and carrying her shoulder bag as a clutch

"It’s nice to see a dressed down JLo," says HELLO! Online's Director of Lifestyle & Commerce Leanne Bayley. "We know she’s a pro at sparkles and sky high heels, but it’s refreshing to see even Jen likes to keep it real in a pair of comfy trousers and flat shoes.

"But it’s the bag that elevates the look - she obviously has Coach bags at her disposal but carrying it like an evening clutch bag just dresses up the outfit a touch. I would have preferred a pair of Adidas Samba trainers but I still love her casual ensemble.”

JLo was wearing this Coach Studio shoulder bag for her day out in L.A. - and it's on sale

$346.50 (WAS $495) at Coach

If you love JLo’s bag, the Studio Shoulder Bag With Quilting, you’re in luck. The purse, which is regularly priced $495, has been reduced to $346.50 on sale.

Jennifer's the face of the brand and also a huge fan

The nappa leather bag, which is also available in white, features a multifunction inside pocket, a pushlock closure and leather lining.

It also comes with a detachable strap, so the shoulder bag can also be worn as a crossbody.

Shoppers love it so much they’ve given it a 4.5-star out of 5 rating! “She's gorgeous. Love this style as it's versatile as a crossbody or shoulder bag. Perfect size to carry what I need and not be heavy. The leather is gorgeous and all of the colors compliment each other so well. Perfect spring summer handbag.”

Another reviewer said, “This is the most beautiful purse I've ever owned. I receive so many compliments when I wear it out.”

Marry Me star Jen was also spotted wearing the same bag - and the same look – with one of her twins, Emme, near her husband Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s home, as reported by the Daily Mail.

In fact, we later found out what was brewing - a fun trip to Disneyland with Jennifer G, her middle child, Seraphina, and Emme, too.

Emme’s dad is JLo’s ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Daredevil star Jennifer Garner is mom to Ben’s three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.