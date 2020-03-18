Alex Jones loves these £25 M&S jeans so much, she's worn them three times on The One Show We love her on-screen outfits!

Alex Jones is proving she's quite the sustainable shopper for The One Show, often rewearing her favourite clothing items for a number of episodes. One of her favourite wardrobe staples at the moment is clearly her Marks & Spencer wide-leg jeans, which she's now worn on-air three times – each time styling them up in a new way. We could all take some tips from Alex and her stylist Tess Wright, clearly!

Alex wore a cosy jumper with her M&S jeans

For Tuesday evening's show, the presenter teamed her chic ecru jeans with slouchy blue jumper from American Vintage. We just love this gorgeous shade on her! It's thought her knitwear is the 'Damsville' jumper from the brand, costing £95. Her ultra-popular jeans are the 'Utility Wide Leg Ankle Grazer Jeans', and countless The One Show fans have rushed to buy them after seeing Alex wear them.

We're still trying to track down the star's statement leopard print heels, but we think you'll agree they look mighty lovely with the outfit. Top marks from us! Alex's stylist Tess has previously told HELLO! that the mum-of-two prefers to prioritise high street labels and longevity, saying: "We love Topshop, Zara, Massimo Dutti, Miss Selfridge. We like to recycle and reinvent things. She loves wearing all the high street stuff at home, too."

Fans were in fact treated to some of Alex's fashion choices away from The One Show recently, when she headed for a day out with her oldest son Teddy, two, on Saturday. The Welsh presenter chose a jumper from & Other Stories, a pair of black jeans and leather M&S trainers for a visit to the Sea Life London Aquarium. We love her off-duty looks just as much as her work wardrobe!

