Loose Women's Jane Moore and BBC's Naga Munchetty wear the same Me + Em dress on Friday shows This Me + Em dress is an on-screen favourite!

Returning to Loose Women on Friday, Jane Moore stepped out in a gorgeous green dress from one of the Duchess of Sussex's favourite brands - Me + Em - and unsurprisingly, fans loved the look. And after she shared a video of herself dancing in the dreamy dress on social media, Jane's 98K Instagram followers were quick to notice a surprising detail about her outfit! Pointing out that fellow TV star Naga Munchetty had worn the exact same dress just hours before on BBC Breakfast, Jane's fans couldn’t help but comment on the strange coincidence. "I think Naga Munchetty was wearing that dress on Breakfast this morning. I wouldn’t normally notice except I really liked it!" wrote one, while another added: "Beautiful dress. Suits you both so well."

Jane shared her latest look on Instagram

Retailing at £275 on the Me+Em website, Jane's jewel green frock features a smart polo collar complete with a chic golden zip, pleated satin skirt and a ribbed waistband - gorgeous. Making for a super flattering fit, this show-stopping dress is a timeless classic - so it’s hardly surprising that the likes of Jane and Naga are wearing it. Completing her ensemble with a pair of nude stiletto pumps, Jane kept all eyes on her bold frock by opting for minimal accessories. Wearing her signature blonde bob down and blow-dried to perfection, Jane modelled a dramatic smokey-grey eyeshadow with dark eyeliner, a hint of rose-tinted blush and a high-shine nude lipgloss - beautiful! One of our favourite looks to date, we reckon fans of the show will be desperate to get their hands on this one-of-a-kind dress.

Jewel Green Dress, £275, Me+Em

British retailer Me + Em is also a favourite brand of Duchess Meghan's. Returning to the UK just weeks ago with Prince Harry, Meghan wowed in a £295 fringed bouclé jacket from the luxury designer, which she wore on a surprise visit to a school in Dagenham. Causing the gorgeous cream jacket to almost sell out completely, fans of the always-fashionable royal were keen to shop the look - and we even found a fabulous M&S dupe for £89. Here's hoping we'll see plenty more stars rocking Me + Em in the months to come!

