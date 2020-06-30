Mrs Hinch swears by these Marks & Spencer £10 pants - and declares them the comfiest knickers she owns

Mrs Hinch is of course the cleanfluencer we all know and love, with her recommendations causing us to rush out and buy her go-to products and try out her genius hacks, but we’ve also discovered that she’s also one to watch when it comes to affordable and practical fashion.

We recently loved her bandeau dress that is only £8 and comes in 18 colours, or her gorgeous £10 – yes £10! – spotty summer frock. Her latest find, though, is REALLY getting down to basics: her favourite "amazing" shapewear pants that you can get for just £10.50 in the sales right now at Marks & Spencer.

In a post on Instagram, Mrs Hinch revealed that though her clothing sizes have fluctuated over the years, one thing hasn’t changed: her underwear has to be comfortable! She went on to say the high-waisted knickers from the M&S shapewear range, which have cute lace details, fit the bill.

Lace High Waisted Shaping Knickers, £15 £10.50, Marks & Spencer

"They make me feel really secure. I’m not a g string kinda girl if I'm honest," she wrote. "As some of you may know I've been many different clothes sizes over the years, but underwear for me has to be comfy and these are so comfy and I think they’re pretty too."

