Alex Jones' cherry print jumper is her cutest look to date The One Show star looked adorable on Thursday

Alex Jones left us desperate for a packet of Haribo after she wore the cutest cherry print jumper on Thursday's The One Show.

The TV star looked adorable in her vibrant colour-clashing ensemble. Who else can look this good in pink, red and bright green?

Wearing a gorgeous chalk pink cotton sweater from Kate Spade, Alex certainly looked like a sweet treat herself – but in the best possible way.

The jumper features on-trend puffed sleeves, rib-knit edges and the all-important giant cherry graphic. While it's a splurge at £195, its high-quality Supima cotton fabric means it's made to last.

Cherry Sweater, £195, Kate Spade

If you're tempted by Alex's Kate Spade pick, it's fastest fingers first as it's selling fast!

Alex teamed her jumper with an "ancient" pair of red cropped trousers from Miss Selfridge and bright green mule sandals from Next. But the jumper will look just as good with a pair of jeans and white trainers.

Alex Jones looked fab in her colour-clashing ensemble

This isn't the first time this week Alex has stunned us with her evening outfit. On Wednesday, she wore a gorgeous red and black loveheart jumpsuit. The romantic look was a bargain buy from Nobody's Child.

Alex's midweek pick was the 'Sharona Jumpsuit' from the affordable brand, which costs £35 and is currently available in all sizes.

The star also shared a close-up shot of the look on her Instagram Story on Thursday morning, simply writing: "Last night's jumpsuit @nobodyschild." The chic all-in-one features a button-up silhouette, a V neckline and flattering boxy sleeves, so we're not surprised Alex fell in love with it.

She recently returned to her daily duties on The One Show after taking two weeks off to enjoy a relaxing holiday with her husband Charlie Thompson, their two young sons and her parents, too.

