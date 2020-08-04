Christine Lampard totally turned heads in this beautiful silk dress - and it's currently in the sale Lorraine viewers were in love, no doubt

Christine Lampard wowed us with another gorgeous dress on the Lorraine show on Tuesday! The star continued to fill in for Lorraine Kelly on the ITV favourite, looking beautiful in a stunning pattern-clashing dress from one of her favourite brands, Rixo. Even better, we've spotted the pretty frock in the sale! Christine styled the statement dress with her signature raven hair in glossy waves, and wore her makeup natural and glowing as usual.

Christine wears Rixo Trisha dress, £179.04, Harrods

The star's latest choice is the Rixo 'Trisha' dress, which is currently reduced from £305 down to £179.04 in the Harrods sale. We've also found it on discount at Farfetch, for £223. Tempted? Made in luxurious silk, it's certainly more of an investment - but could be styled up or down with trainers or heels.

Christine has been rocking everything from Marks & Spencer to & Other Stories and Zara on our screens lately, and we're not surprised fans are loving it. No doubt she is thrilled with the feedback she is getting on the show, too - with plenty of fans sending her sweet comments on social media.

"You've been a breath of fresh air this week, loved watching you each morning with my breakfast and a cuppa," one fan wrote on Friday, while another added: "Looking fabulous as always. Love watching you on Lorraine and Loose Women."

Wearing Next on Monday

The presenter is being dressed for the show by Lorraine stylist Sophie Kirkwood, while she works with Bertie Bowen and Gemma Shanley for Loose Women.

For Monday morning's show, it was a gorgeous bargain dress from Next, which no doubt had fans rushing to buy it! At just £38, Christine made the snake print midi look luxe by teaming it with classic suede heels and minimal jewellery. What will she wear next?

