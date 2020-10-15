We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Looking effortlessly cool in head-to-toe high street, Jane Moore had fans swooning on Thursday when she stepped out in a navy silk shirt from Marks & Spencer.

On hand to present Loose Women alongside Christine Lampard, Nadia Sawalha and Linda Robson, the TV star tucked her satin blouse into a pair of pinstripe trousers. Accessorising with her favourite Stan Smith trainers and silver jewellery, Jane wore her blonde hair in a sleek, straight style and opted for natural, dewy makeup.

RELATED: Jane Moore's Zara shirt dress has total Meghan Markle vibes

READ: Jane Moore 'steals' item from Ruth Langsford's wardrobe – and we want it too

Jane often turns to Marks & Spencer for her on-screen outfits

MORE: Inside the lavish homes of the Loose Women panel

A total bargain buy at just £29.50, the presenter's shirt features a classic collar neckline, button-through front and wide cuffed sleeves. An autumn staple, it's also available in six other colours – black, silver, ivory, gold, dark red and emerald. The ultimate desk-to-daywear top, pair your new purchase with trousers or a pencil skirt for the office or go for a more casual vibe and team with skinny jeans and box-fresh trainers.

Navy satin shirt, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

Dressed by her trusty styling duo, Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen – who also go by Mothershoppers – Jane took to Instagram to share her outfit details:

"Well, it seems I caused quite a stir on today's @loosewomen by suggesting that the #daleks on #drwho can't go upstairs," she said. "It seems that the later models can! But I'm a child of the 60s so what can I say? Talking of which, much as I love black clothes, sometimes navy blue can be a little kinder on the skin tone for we 'ladies of a certain age' so today's outfit embraces that thought with an @marksandspencer shirt and blue pinstriped trousers and my trusty @stansmithoriginals EXTERMINATE!! #loosewomen #navyblue #pinstripe @mothershoppers."

Clearly a big hit with her 122k followers, Jane was instantly showered with praise, and we can see why. "Beautiful as always love your outfit today," wrote one. "Love the casual smart look...I want to look like that," added another.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.