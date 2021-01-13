Jane Moore just put a fresh spin on winter workwear – and fans are swooning. Nailing preppy chic in her latest ensemble, the Loose Women star gave off major Elle Woods vibes in her Ted Baker jumper. Returning to the hit ITV panel on Wednesday, the presenter opted for a pretty pink knit from the brand – and it featured the sweetest detail.

Jane looked stunning on Wednesday's episode

Fitted with a white ruffled collar and a faux undershirt, Jane's two-in-one design is the ultimate office wear essential. Priced at £119, this glamorous style is still available to shop online, and it also comes in grey. Functioning as both a jumper and a blouse, pair your new purchase with tailored trousers or a pencil skirt for work. Searching for something more casual? Add blue jeans and box-fresh trainers into the mix.

Dusty Pink Jumper, £119, Ted Baker

Looking as lovely as ever, fans of the show couldn't keep their eyes off of the presenter and neither could we. Wearing her blonde hair down in a sleek, straight style, Jane decided to colour coordinate her makeup, deciding upon a natural and dewy complexion. Modelling a soft brown eyeshadow complete with rosy blusher and a complimentary pale pink lipgloss to match, the TV star provided major style inspiration.

Jane often wows Loose Women viewers with her on-screen outfits and she recently rocked an unexpected trend. Putting together the most unusual ensemble, the mum-of-three stepped out in a brown knitted tank top from Zara, which she layered over a collarless silk shirt from Warehouse. Completing her look with cream flared trainers, also from Zara, and her go-to Adidas Stan Smith trainers, Jane looked incredibly chic.

Jane's winter wardrobe is a thing of dreams

Posing up a storm on Instagram, the Loose Women star receiving a flurry of compliments after sharing a video of her outfit on Instagram, which she captioned:

"It's a little windy out here today! We're BACK at 12.30 @itv and today's @loosewomen Outfit is this knitted tank top and GORGEOUS cream trousers from @zara that I remember from back in the day as #oxfordbags. To finish it off, there's a collarless cream silk shirt from @warehouse and #stansmith trainers by @adidasoriginals out of shot. Don't forget to tune in. We're talking school closures, vaccines and a whole lot more... #tanktop @mothershoppers."

