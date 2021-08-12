Christine Lampard's chic waist-cinching dress is oh so flattering

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We have been absolutely loving Christine Lampard's fashion on Lorraine this summer. The mother-of-two - who welcomed baby Freddie with husband Frank Lampard in March - looked extra beautiful on Thursday's installment of the ITV show, rocking a super chic shirt dress in a flattering cream shade.

The 42-year-old presenter, who is filling in for host Lorraine Kelly this summer, wowed in a sleeveless, midi length number with an adjustable belt cinching in her waist.

The utility style garment boasted a smart collar and oversized pocket detailing, perfect for both work and play.

Christine kept her accessories neutral, adding a pair of nude heels and wearing her brunette hair down loose in a poker straight style.

Christine looked amazing in a Ted Baker dress

The timeless dress is a Ted Baker number and is luckily still in stock online. At £235 it's a great workwear investment; pair it with tan sandals for a more laid-back look or dress it up with heels to take you from desk to cocktails.

If you're loving the minimalist trend, how about this equally lovely little white number from Hobbs. The ultra-breathable material is perfect for summer and it's currently in the sale.

Xanniad Collared Shirt Dress, £235, Ted Baker

Christine – who also raises daughter Patricia with husband Frank Lampard– was looking equally lovely on Wednesday's episode of Lorraine, rocking a pretty polka dot dress.

Her L.K.Bennett number featured a classic spot print, a pointed collar, tie waist, a floaty midi skirt and contrast stripe trim detail – how stunning.

Lucie Shift Dress, £89, Hobbs

In a 2019 interview, Christine reflected on her sense of style, saying: "I like relatively simple cut clothes. I go for classic rather than flashing anything too much. I feel more comfortable to have my legs covered and parts of arms covered."

In terms of makeup, she swears by her trusty concealer. Asked what she can't go without, Christine replied: "Probably concealer, as I have to be up early. A bit of concealer can get you a very, very long way.

"There's an Hourglass one I use at the minute. But I'm open to all suggestions when it comes to make-up!"

