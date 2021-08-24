Charlotte Hawkins wows viewers in stunning floral dress – and it's on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Brightening up our screens, Charlotte Hawkins just stepped out in the dreamiest floral shirt dress – and it's on sale. Wowing Good Morning Britain viewers, the presenter donned a beautiful belted midi from Karen Millen on Tuesday, polishing off her ensemble with nude Carvela heels.

Looking as lovely as ever, Charlotte wore her blonde hair down in soft, beachy waves and kept her makeup subdued and natural, combining a smokey shadow with honey-hued blusher and a pink lipgloss to match – gorgeous.

Charlotte donned a shirt dress from Karen Millen on Tuesday

Reduced from £159 to £64, Charlotte's dress features a chic shirt style collar, utility pockets and a waist-cinching belt. Adorned in a bold aqua and yellow print, this summery frock would look so glam paired with droplet earrings and nude accessories.

Floral Shirt Dress, £64, Karen Millen

Taking to Instagram to share her latest outfit details, Charlotte wrote:

"There's a rumour some sunshine is on the way… wearing this today in celebration! #summeratlast @karen_millen @carvela @debbiedresses @hollyslater @lisamejuto @c.j___hair #sunshine #sunflowerprint #gmb #gmbstyle."

Sparking a reaction from fans, Charlotte's 225k followers are loving her look. "Good morning beautiful Charlotte, beautiful dress," wrote one. "Our gorgeous ray of sunshine," added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "gorgeous."

When it comes to dressing for the screen, Charlotte often turns to Karen Millen for her favourite pieces, and she recently stunned in another of the brand's dresses. Looking pretty as a peach, the TV star donned a sunset orange utility dress to present the hit breakfast show.

Showcasing her sunkissed tan in the sleeveless design, Charlotte completed her ensemble with a pair of suede orange heels and kept her accessories minimal. Also available to shop in the Karen Millen sale, it's been reduced from £179 to £143.20, and it even comes in an elegant icy blue shade.

