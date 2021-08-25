Ranvir Singh causes a stir in bold jumpsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ranvir Singh's jumpsuit collection is seriously impressive. From bright colours to bold prints, the star is always rocking the latest fashion trend.

On Tuesday, the Good Morning Britain presenter looked sensational in a green, curve-hugging number from Whistles, and it's safe to say that her followers were a fan of the look.

Ranvir's go-to stylist Debbie Harper shared a snap of the outfit on her Instagram account, captioning the picture: "The Queen of jumpsuits! This one is @thisiswhistles! @ranvirtv beautiful!"

The star could be seen stood smiling at the camera with her hands in her pockets, looking radiant in the forest green ensemble, which she paired with casual white lace-up trainers.

Ranvir's hair was styled in loose waves and her makeup was kept natural, making sure not to take away from the colourful look.

Ranvir Singh looked radiant in the bold green jumpsuit

Fans showed their love for the outfit in the comments section, with one gushing: "Ranvir looked extra gorgeous today," while another added: "You are such a beautiful lady Ranvir inside and out".

The best news is that the star's jumpsuit is still available online, and it is currently on sale. We'd recommend snapping it up quickly before it sells out.

Whistles green jumpsuit, was £169 now £99, John Lewis

Although Ranvir has been crowned the jumpsuit Queen, the presenter does mix it up from time to time, sporting a range of dresses and suits on the show.

Just last month the star donned a slinky denim dress to fill in for Lorraine Kelly on her popular show, and it proved to be a big hit with fans.

Ranvir stunned fans in a denim dress by Sosandar

Cutting an elegant figure, Ranvir teamed her tailored LBD with a pair of crisp white trainers from Jones Bootmaker and silver jewellery. Wearing her dark hair down in beautiful beachy waves, she completed her ensemble with natural and dewy makeup.

The fitted denim frock was from celebrity favourite brand Sosandar, and was uber flattering thanks to its figure-sculpting waistband and sophisticated three-quarter length sleeves.

