Good Morning Britain's Laura Tobin dazzles in sparkling mini dress

Getting glammed up for her birthday celebrations on Friday, Laura Tobin just wore the dreamiest sequin dress – and fans are swooning. Posting a stylish video on Instagram, the Good Morning Britain star sashayed in her gorgeous sequin-embellished design from Warehouse, accessorising with metallic silver stilettos.

Captioning the video, she wrote: "Lots of love for my (first) party dress of the birthday weekend. Who doesn't love a bit of sparkle - I was very close to wearing it on @gmb [but] thought it might have been too much (just a little)."

Laura posted a video of her sparkling dress on Instagram

Delighting fans, Laura's 123k followers were quick to praise her shimmering wrap dress. "Stunning and very beautiful," wrote one. "Absolute knockout, Laura! Happy Birthday" added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "You look absolutely amazing."

Reduced to £127.20 in the sale, Laura's lilac number is also available to shop in gold. Fitted with dramatic balloon sleeves, the wrap front and waist-cinching tie belt creates an uber flattering silhouette that's both chic and comfortable. Ideal for evening celebrations, we can see it doubling up as the perfect New Year's Eve dress – just add metallic heels, a coordinating clutch and dangly earrings.

Lilac Belted Sequin Mini Dress, £127.20, Warehouse

When it comes to dressing for the screen, Laura often provides style inspiration to GMB viewers, and she recently wowed in a bold autumnal look. Sharing a snap on Instagram last month, the presenter turned heads in a pair of red leather trousers from Zara. Adding a statement printed shirt by Joanie, she completed her ensemble with black pointed heels from Dune – so chic!

Dressed by GMB's resident stylist Debbie Harper, Laura often turns to the high street for her on-screen outfits, wearing brands such as Zara, Monsoon, Ted Baker and Joanie on the show. Another of our favourite looks is the Sonder Studio faux leather skirt that she wore back in April, complete with a black floral print top from Monsoon.

